Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Declares Donald Trump 'More Dangerous' Than Hitler and Mussolini: 'He Has No Philosophy He Believes In'
Former Senator Claire McCaskill recently argued that Donald Trump is “even more dangerous” than infamous dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the embattled ex-president was compared to Hitler earlier this month, McCaskill argued that Trump is “even more dangerous” than the Nazi leader because Trump “has no philosophy that he believes in.”
The former Missouri senator also argued that Trump is “even more dangerous” than Hitler and Mussolini because the ex-president openly admitted that it would be “okay” to “terminate” the United States Constitution.
“A lot of people have tried to draw similarities between Mussolini and Hitler and the use of the terminology like ‘vermin’ and the drive that those men had towards autocracy and dictatorship,” McCaskill, who now serves as a political analyst for MSNBC, said on Tuesday.
“The difference, though, I think makes Donald Trump even more dangerous, and that is he has no philosophy he believes in,” she continued. “He is not trying to expand the boundaries of the United States of America. He is not trying to overcome a neighboring country like Putin is in Ukraine. He is not going for a grandiose scheme of international dominance.”
“All he wants is to look in the mirror and see a guy who is president. All he cares about is selfish self-promotion,” the former senator added. “That’s the only philosophy he has.”
McCaskill then condemned Trump for trying to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution to stay in power – something that, according to her, also makes the ex-president “even more dangerous” than Hitler and Mussolini.
“This makes Trump even more dangerous because he’s actually said out loud that it would be okay to terminate the Constitution to keep him in power,” she told Dateline host Alicia Menendez on Tuesday.
“He actually said those words!” McCaskill concluded. “It’s bizarre.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was recently compared to the infamous Nazi leader who oversaw the death of over six million Jews after Trump compared his enemies to “vermin” in a controversial Veterans Day post.
“In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.
“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within,” he added. “Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Countless critics – including Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton – slammed Trump’s Hitleresque remarks, while others called on the Republican National Committee to condemn the 2024 GOP primary frontrunner.
“When [McDaniel] refuses to condemn the GOP’s leading candidate for using the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil, it’s fair to assume she’s collaborating,” Cheney charged after RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel refused to reprimand Trump.
“History will judge Ronna McDaniel and every Republican who is appeasing this dangerous man,” Cheney added.