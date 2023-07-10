‘Iron Chef’ Star Cat Cora Awarded Primary Custody of 2 Sons After Accusing Ex-wife of Being ‘Abusive’ and ‘Out-of-control’

Former Food Network star Cat Cora scored big in her bitter divorce war with her ex-wife Jennifer — with a judge awarding her primary custody of 2 of their children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held where the judge heard arguments from both sides.

The judge noted that he found Cat’s testimony to be “very credible” and “believable.” The celebrity chef told the court that 2 of her sons wanted to live with her solely. Cat told the judge she could and would “accommodate that request.” She trashed Jennifer accusing her behavior of being “abusive” and “out-of-control at times.”

The judge said, “Based on [Cat’s] testimony it appears her request for sole legal and physical custody should be granted and that there be no child support for those two children under the circumstances.” He noted, “what she said made sense.” The court order noted the judge did not find Jennifer’s testimony persuasive. He said while she claimed her actions were “not abusive the fact is that they were.”

Three of the children testified in court. The first son “made it very clear that he did not want to live with Jennifer.” He described her behavior as “abusive” and “insisted that he did not want to have any visitation with her at this time.” The judge noted the child did not seem coached nor did his testimony appear manufactured. “His feels were real,” the judge said.

The second son testified and provided the same answers as the first child. He told the court he wanted to live solely with Cat. The third child said he was happy with the current 50-50 split with both parents.

The judge then ruled Cat will have primary custody of the 2 sons who wish to live with her. Jennifer will have visitation. Cat’s request for her ex-wife to enroll in a batterer intervention program was denied.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the decision came weeks after Jennifer was shut down in her attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order against Cat. She accused the Iron Chef star of interfering with her custodial time. Cat filed her own request for a restraining order. Both petitions were dismissed before the recent hearing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the divorce drama, Cat is in the middle of a bankruptcy case where she's attempting to pay off her massive debt.