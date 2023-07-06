Ex-‘Iron Chef’ Star Cat Cora’s Ex-wife Pleads for Restraining Order, Cops Called in Custody War

Food Network star Cat Cora's ex-wife Jennifer was shut down in her plea for a temporary restraining order against the celebrity chef for alleged harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last month, Jennifer filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order as part of the couple’s never-ending divorce war.

The couple filed for divorce in 2015 after being married for 3 years. The exes share four sons, 3 who were birthed by Jennifer and 1 carried by Cat. In the petition, Jennifer asked for protection from the 56-year-old chef claiming Cat constantly interferes “with my parenting and custodial time; continued undermining of my parenting; alienation of my children from me.”

Jennifer said Cat harasses her and “disparages me to family and friends and members of the community.” In the filing, Jennifer said her sons are “constantly texted” by Cat “who cannot leave them alone when they are in my care. She constantly asks them if they’re okay … and calls the police about them when they’re in my care. Nothing is wrong with them, and she needs to stop hyper-sensitizing them to the police.”

Jennifer asked the court to order Cat to stay 100 yards away from her and her home. She asked that the chef not be allowed to contact except “peaceable, reasonable contact about the children. I would also like her to stop interfering with my custodial time and taking the kids out of school unnecessarily to take them to LA.” In her filing, Jennifer detailed an alleged recent encounter with Cat. She said the drama started after she picked up their son from school.

She claimed the two got into an argument in the car. Jennifer said the son got “further upset and disrespectful and said he wanted out of the car and he was going to call [Cat].” Jennifer said she told him it was her custodial time. However, she learned that Cat picked up their son and took him to her house. “She refused to send him out of her house to my car,” she said.

The situation escalated when Jennifer filed a police report. She called an officer to accompany her to Cat’s house to “get my son Nash.” Jennifer said Cat refused to comply and wouldn’t send him out. An officer talked to the child who did not want to go with Jennifer.

“I would like the frequency of [Cat’s] communication with the boys to be limited to reasonable times and no disparaging of me, threatening to call law enforcement, and alienating other members of my family and friends.” “I cannot live in peace and quiet enjoyment of my time with my kids. Every single time the police have called has been when I pick them up from her care,” she said. The request for a temporary restraining order was denied until a future hearing. Cat has yet to respond.