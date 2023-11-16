'Highly Unusual': Shannon Beador Accuses Orange County DA Of Targeting Her In DUI Case Because She's Famous

Shannon Beador accused overzealous prosecutors in her DUI case of treating her “differently” because she’s a famous reality star, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell allegation is laid bare in a searing court brief blasting the Orange County District Attorney’s demand for a 30-day jail sentence following Bedor’s drunken hit-and-run crash in Newport Beach, California in September.

The fireworks erupted when Beador’s renowned defense attorney Michael L. Fell read the DA’s sentencing report which also called for a draconian “search and seizure” clause in her probation that allows officials to conduct at-will warrantless inspections of her home and property.