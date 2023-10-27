DUI Shocker: Shannon Beador's BAC 3x Legal Limit, Officially Charged After Hit-and-Run Arrest
Shannon Beador was well over the legal limit when she smashed her car into a Newport Beach residence and sped off in the middle of the night, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has officially been charged with two misdemeanors, including one count of DUI and one count of hit-and-run.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Beador is set to face the music in court on Monday. The Orange County District Attorney's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com last week but wouldn't cough up her charges.
We reached out to the D.A. at 4 PM ET on Friday — but got no response.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Beador shockingly blew a .24% BAC after the crash. Beador was arrested on September 16 after she "clipped" her vehicle into a home and drove off with her dog, Archie. The Bravolebrity was booked on two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run.
Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived.
The incident sparked outrage, with the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit announcing they were "looking into" the incident. RadarOnline.com later confirmed that Beador was out of the doghouse with animal control.
During the investigation, a source connected to Beador told this outlet that her beloved golden retriever was "completely normal" after the incident, adding that Archie was "eating, sleeping, and playing normally," but the RHOC star was "going to have him checked out to be safe."
RadarOnline.com told you first — the RHOC star broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Insiders shared that she was concerned she might have to get plastic surgery. Beador was later spotted with her arm in a cast and a black eye nearly one month after the accident.
Beador is allegedly in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. Her attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions" and has reportedly offered to pay for damages. Next week will be jam-packed for Beador.
As RadarOnline.com reported, she'll begin her week in a courtroom and end it in Sin City at BravoCon.
One source told us that Beador is slightly apprehensive about facing her cast and fans following her legal mess, with another claiming she's "required" to be there because she's a housewife — meaning she couldn't back out even if she wanted to.