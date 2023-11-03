'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Chokes Up Talking About DUI Arrest, Reveals She Completed 28-Day Wellness Program
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador addressed her DUI arrest at BravoCon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A day before Bravo fans gathered in Las Vegas for the reality TV extravaganza, Beador was sentenced to 3 years probation, 40 hours of community service, and a 9-month alcohol program for her DUI and hit-and-run arrest in September.
On Friday, Beador confessed to the Las Vegas crowd that she made a "terrible mistake."
"But I will tell you that I made a terrible, terrible mistake," an emotional Beador said as became choked up, "I don't want to cry."
"I'm incredibly grateful that it didn't hurt anyone," the RHOC star added.
Beador then revealed that she "just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component" prior to BravoCon.
Beador noted that she completed the program "on her own," presumably meaning that the "behavior wellness program" different from the court-ordered alcohol program that the Orange County judge ordered.
The reality star appeared to be in good spirits about completing the behavior program, too.
"I have been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic," Beador said of life after her arrest. "And I believe that today I'm in a good and positive — going in a good and positive direction. So, thank you."
"So thank you all for the support," the reality star added. "I mean, very kind, very kind."
Beador certainly had plenty to be thankful for after she received a major break in court on Thursday.
The Orange County District Attorney argued that the TV personality should be sentenced to 30 days in jail for the September hit-and-run accident, in which Beador blew a .24% BAC — three times the legal limit — after she smashed her car into a Newport Beach home.
After Beador "clipped" her vehicle into the home, she drove off.
Law enforcement sources told RadarOnline.com that Beador had parked her car in the middle of a residence road and was allegedly pretending to walk her dog Archie when police arrived. She was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors for DUI and hit and run.