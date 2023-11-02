'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Avoids Jail, Receives 3-Years Probation in DUI Case
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador was sentenced to 3-years probation in her DUI case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Beador, 59, learned her fate. She was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation.
In addition, she was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, and a 9-month alcohol program and pay a series of fines.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Beador avoided a much harsher sentence than what prosecutors wanted, though she was not in court on Thursday to hear for herself.
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer argued that the Bravo star needed to spend 30 days in jail for her actions.
Beador's attorney appeared in court on her behalf and pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more.
Beador caught another break when the Orange County judge dismissed one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.
The reality star was arrested back in September after she drunkely drove her car into a Newport Beach home.
In security camera footage taken from the neighborhood, Beador's car was seen zooming through the residential streets just moments before she slammed into the home — and then sped off with her precious pooch Archie in tow.
Beador sustained injuries in the crash. She fractured her left wrist and suffered cuts and bruising to her left eye.
According to court documents, Spitzer claimed that Beador had a .24% BAC after the single-car accident.
Since the accident, Beador has paid for the property damage she caused — and appeared to be moving on with her life.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Beador is committed to appearing at BravoCon in Las Vegas this weekend despite her legal troubles.
Several insiders dished to RadarOnline.com about Beador's BravoCon plans. One well-placed source answered "Yes" when asked if the Orange County star was still planning on traveling to Sin City.
Another said that Beador is slightly apprehensive about facing her cast amid her DUI and hit-and-run arrest.