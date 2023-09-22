'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Offers to Pay for Property Damage She Caused During DUI Hit-and-Run Crash: Sources
Shannon Beador finally offered to pay for the extensive property damage she caused during her DUI hit-and-run crash last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after The Real Housewives of Orange County star crashed her car into a Newport Beach duplex on Saturday night, sources close to Beador revealed that she offered to pay the property owner for the damage.
According to TMZ, Beador’s lawyer – Michael Fell – is “in contact” and “working directly” with the Newport Beach homeowner to make things right.
The 59-year-old Bravo star reportedly offered to pay for all the repairs that need to be done on the duplex and Beador is “completely prepared” to provide the money needed for the repairs to be completed.
Meanwhile, sources close to the RHOC star also told TMZ that Beador is looking into treatment options following her DUI crash and subsequent DUI hit-and-run arrest on Saturday night in Newport Beach.
Although Beador “really wants to get the help she thinks she needs,” sources said that she has not yet made a treatment decision because the “whole ordeal is still very fresh to her.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Beador “clipped” a Newport Beach home with her car while allegedly driving drunk on the night of September 16.
The RHOC star reportedly drove her car onto the property, then drove her car back onto the road and continued driving.
Beador then parked her car in the middle of the street, got out of the car, and allegedly started walking her dog, Archie.
The Bravo star, who reportedly “appeared wasted” when police arrived, was booked on two misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and DUI. She was released without bond.
The owner of the Newport Beach home that Beador crashed into previously told RadarOnline.com that, as of Tuesday, the RHOC star failed to reach out about the incident.
"No one has reached out from [Beador’s] end," Gaby Noelle told this outlet earlier this week. "The house will be fixed. Everyone is fine from this end.”
It was later revealed that Beador broke her arm during the DUI crash on Saturday night.
Sources close to the Bravo celebrity also claimed that Beador’s airbag failed to deploy in the crash and she sustained a facial injury that left her face “bruised and cut.”
Beador's attorney said in a statement that the RHOC star is "extremely apologetic and remorseful” regarding the DUI hit-and-run incident.
"We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available,” her attorney said, “and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."