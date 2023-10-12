Shannon Beador's DUI Case Still Under Review by D.A., No Charges Filed Nearly One Month After Arrest
While Shannon Beador is off the hook with animal control, the same can't be said with the district attorney. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her DUI case is still in the hands of the Orange County D.A.'s Office.
"The case is still currently under review, and no charges have been filed at this time," public affairs specialist Natalie Mumm confirmed to this outlet on Thursday nearly one month after the Bravolebrity's September 16 arrest.
The D.A.'s office decides what charges — if any — will stick after The Real Housewives of Orange County star was booked on two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run when she "clipped" her vehicle into a home and drove off with her dog, Archie, in the vehicle.
Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking the dog when officers arrived. Beador was arrested and released without bond.
The accident sparked outrage, with the Newport Beach Police Department's animal control unit revealing they were "looking into" the incident. However, Beador is out of the doghouse with animal control.
"Our animal control officer looked into the incident, and there was no injury to the dog and no crime related to the dog," NBPD public information officer Sgt. Steve Oberon confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.
During the investigation, a source connected to Beador told this outlet that her beloved golden retriever was "completely normal" after the incident, adding that Archie was "eating, sleeping, and playing normally," but the RHOC star was "going to have him checked out to be safe."
We broke several stories about Beador's arrest — including that she broke her arm and busted her face in the accident. Insiders shared that she was concerned she might have to get plastic surgery. Over the weekend, Beador was spotted with her arm in a cast and a black eye despite the crash happening almost 30 days ago.
Beador is allegedly in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. Her attorney revealed she's "taking full responsibility for her actions," with TMZ reporting she's had been in talks about paying for the damage she caused. However, when RadarOnline.com stopped by the crash site on September 25, the rubble from the cement and the home's damage from when she slammed her car into it had been untouched. Oil stains from her car still lined the streets from when she fled the scene.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Despite still facing charges, Beador is ready to get back to work. We've learned she's still going ahead with her Tres Amigas comedy show next month with Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge — but she won't be taking tequila shots. The entire show, usually centered around alcohol, has been reworked after her DUI arrest.