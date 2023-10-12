Shannon Beador's DUI Case Still Under Review by D.A., No Charges Filed Nearly One Month After Arrest

"The case is still currently under review, and no charges have been filed at this time," public affairs specialist Natalie Mumm confirmed to this outlet on Thursday nearly one month after the Bravolebrity's September 16 arrest.

The D.A.'s office decides what charges — if any — will stick after The Real Housewives of Orange County star was booked on two misdemeanors of DUI and hit-and-run when she "clipped" her vehicle into a home and drove off with her dog, Archie, in the vehicle.