Son of Shannon Beador's Boyfriend to Appear in Court for Vandalism Arraignment Days After 'RHOC' Star

The incident also sparked an investigation by the police department’s animal control unit, which eventually cleared her of any wrongdoing since Archie — a beloved golden retriever frequently featured on RHOC — was not injured in the destructive mayhem.

Sources told us that Beador, 59, suffered a black eye and a broken arm in the accident. Her injuries were later confirmed when she was photographed walking Archie.

While tending to Beador’s injuries, Janssen, 60, suffered his own emotional black eye when his son was handcuffed by the Newport Beach police on September 23 for an act of vandalism committed 10 days earlier.

