Son of Shannon Beador's Boyfriend to Appear in Court for Vandalism Arraignment Days After 'RHOC' Star

shannonbeador
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 25 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

The son of Shannon Beador’s on-again boyfriend, John Janssen, is set to be arraigned on felony vandalism charges next month, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.

Joseph Janssen is scheduled to be arraigned 11/3/23,” Natalie Mumm, a public affairs specialist for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, told this outlet; however, she would not confirm the details surrounding the charges the 26-year-old is facing.

shannonbeadorson
Source: Instagram

Shannon Beador's stepson Joseph Beador was handcuff for felony vandalism.

The arraignment means the hunky Papa Janssen will become a regular fixture in court.

His beloved Real Housewives of Orange County gal pal is set to be arraigned the day before Halloween following her alleged DUI and hit-and-run escapade on September 16, when she smashed into a Newport Beach home.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the cops arrested the Bravolebrity casually walking her dog, Archie, after she allegedly ditched her vehicle in the middle of the street. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

shannon beador bravojpg
Source: Bravo

Beador was arrested on Sept. 16, 2023 for alleged DUI and hit and run.

The incident also sparked an investigation by the police department’s animal control unit, which eventually cleared her of any wrongdoing since Archie — a beloved golden retriever frequently featured on RHOC — was not injured in the destructive mayhem.

Sources told us that Beador, 59, suffered a black eye and a broken arm in the accident. Her injuries were later confirmed when she was photographed walking Archie.

While tending to Beador’s injuries, Janssen, 60, suffered his own emotional black eye when his son was handcuffed by the Newport Beach police on September 23 for an act of vandalism committed 10 days earlier.

MORE ON:
Shannon Beador
shannon beador pavement crash
Source: Staff Photo

A blotto Beador smashed into the cement flower bed of this Newport Beach, CA home.

“On 9/13/2023, a vandalism was reported which occurred at the intersection of Newport Place and Dove Street,” stated the bare-bones police report obtained by RadarOnline.com. “On 9/23/2023, after further investigation, the above listed suspect was located and arrested for the reported vandalism.”

The young Janssen, who lives with daddy, was released on $20,000 bond and police have refused to provide additional detail about the alleged crime.

shannon beador son report
Source: Newport Beach PD

Janssen, the son of Beador's on-again boyfriend John Janssen, was handcuff on Sept. 23, 2023.

