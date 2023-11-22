Your tip
Shannon Beador 'Will Be Furious' if John Janssen Starts Dating Alexis Bellino: Source

Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram; @alexis_bellino/Instagram
Nov. 22 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Shannon Beador tried to laugh off the dating rumors between her ex, John Janssen, and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino, but sources say she won't be smiling if the two become a couple.

"John and Alexis are talking," a well-placed insider told RadarOnline.com, disclosing what would happen if Janssen and Bellino start dating.

shannon beador john janssens son arrested felony vandalism
Source: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon claimed they broke up in November 2022, but insiders told RadarOnline.com they were "definitely dating" when she got her DUI 10 months later.

"If it happens, she will be," the insider said when asked if Beador was "furious" over the situation. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Janssen is "interested" in Bellino, with two sources telling us he's already been "calling and texting" the former Bravolebrity.

alexis bellino john janssen
Source: @ocricky1010/Instagram

"I can't believe they are dating," shared one insider, who called the situation "gross." Another source said Janssen was "an a--" and "clout chaser," echoing the RHOC cast who religiously told Beador he was only interested in being on television.

The rumor mill started to swirl when Janssen and Bellino were photographed looking cozy with each other at a restaurant. Her publicist added fuel to the fire by commenting but not denying the dating speculation.

He claimed that Janssen and Bellino "have so much in common" and "are quickly becoming friends," telling Page Six they “happened to be at The Quiet Woman at the same time when they initially met, and a friendship was born."

"Orange County is a small place so it’s not surprising they would cross paths," he teased.

shannon beador weight loss no alcohol plastic surgery dui bravocon
Source: Bravo

Beador claimed she ended her four-year relationship with Janssen in November 2022; however, sources close to the RHOC star told RadarOnline.com they were "definitely dating" when she got her DUI nearly one year later.

We were told that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" on the night of Beador's hit-and-run in September. She was even photographed with Janssen after her arrest.

Beador said she hadn't spoken to her former beau in "over a month" weeks ago at the RHOC BravoCon panel — but we're told she'd still be hurt if Janssen and Bellino become an item.

alexis bellino rhoc
Source: @alexis_bellino/Instagram

Alexis was at BravoCon earlier this month and was spotted hanging with the 'RHOC' cast.

As for Bellino, she's been a single woman since calling off her engagement to Andy “Drew” Bohn in September.

“Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” her announcement began. “Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another. We recognize that it’s in our best interest to pursue separate paths.”

