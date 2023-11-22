Shannon Beador's Ex 'Interested' in Alexis Bellino, John Janssen is 'Calling and Texting' Her: Sources

Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend is getting around. Several sources tell RadarOnline.com that John Janssen is "interested" in Alexis Bellino and is already pursuing her.

"John and Alexis are talking," one well-placed insider said, adding that Beador's ex has been "calling and texting" Bellino after allegedly meeting her at Corona Del Mar hotspot The Quiet Woman — the same place they were photographed seemingly getting cozy with each other.