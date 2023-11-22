Shannon Beador's Ex 'Interested' in Alexis Bellino, John Janssen is 'Calling and Texting' Her: Sources
Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend is getting around. Several sources tell RadarOnline.com that John Janssen is "interested" in Alexis Bellino and is already pursuing her.
"John and Alexis are talking," one well-placed insider said, adding that Beador's ex has been "calling and texting" Bellino after allegedly meeting her at Corona Del Mar hotspot The Quiet Woman — the same place they were photographed seemingly getting cozy with each other.
Another source connected to the trio confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the word on the street is Janssen and Bellino "are dating," although it doesn't seem serious. A third insider called Beador's ex-boyfriend "an a--" and "clout chaser," saying the situation is "gross."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bellino's rep for comment.
Dating speculation began swirling when Bravo fans saw a photo of Janssen and Bellino squeezed next to each other in a booth alongside a group of friends. Her rep added fuel to the fire when he told Page Six, “Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends."
He explained Janssen and Bellino “happened to be at The Quiet Woman at the same time when they initially met, and a friendship was born." The rep also added, “Orange County is a small place so it’s not surprising they would cross paths."
Bellino announced the end of her engagement to Andy “Drew” Bohn in September, saying it was "in our best interest to pursue separate paths.” Their split came two months before Beador told a shocked crowd at BravoCon that she had not talked to Janssen "in over a month" despite being photographed with him after her arrest.
While Beador claimed her four-year relationship with Janssen ended after the season wrapped in November 2022, insiders told RadarOnline.com they were "definitely back together" when she got her DUI in September. They went to dinner at Nobu the night before her crash, and another insider shared that Janssen's neighbors heard them "arguing loudly" before Beador's car accident.
He lives near the crash site, where the RHOC star slammed her car into a home and fled the scene.
Beador was arrested two months ago after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Beador broke her arm and busted her face during the incident but didn't go under the knife despite her plastic surgery concerns.
While Janssen was there to help nurse Beador back to health, he seemingly won't be there for the aftermath of her sentence. The reality star was hit with three years of informal probation, 40 hours of community service, a 9-month alcohol program, and ordered to pay a $960 fine over the DUI incident. Beador later accused the D.A. of targeting her because she was famous.