Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen Spark Dating Rumors, Rep Confirms They're 'Quickly Becoming Friends'
Alexis Bellino is getting close to an unexpected ex of a fellow Real Housewives of Orange County star — Shannon Beador's on-again, off-again boyfriend John Janssen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bellino left RHOC after season eight. Beador joined the cast the following season.
Dating rumors began to fly when Bellino was spotted seeming pretty comfortable with Janssen, whom Beador allegedly stopped talking to over a month ago following her DUI and hit-and-run arrest. Dating rumors quickly began to fly when Bravo fans saw a photo of Bellino and Janssen squeezed next to each other at a booth, and her rep didn't do much to help the speculation.
Acknowledging their brewing situation, Bellino's publicist told Page Six, “Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends." The two allegedly met at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar — the same bar sources told RadarOnline.com that Janssen was at the night of Beador's September arrest.
Bellino and Janssen “happened to be at The Quiet Woman at the same time when they initially met and a friendship was born," the rep added. “Orange County is a small place so it’s not surprising they would cross paths."
RadarOnline.com has called Bellino and her rep for clarification.
Bellino ended her engagement to fiancé Andy “Drew” Bohn in September, saying it was "in our best interest to pursue separate paths.” That was two months before Beador told a shocked crowd she hadn't spoken to Janssen "in over a month" during BravoCon weeks ago.
Despite claiming they ended their four-year relationship after the season wrapped in November 2022, insiders close to the pair told RadarOnline.com they were "definitely dating" when she got her DUI in September.
We were also told that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" before the crash. He lives near the accident site, where Beador slammed her car into a home and fled the scene.
Beador was arrested in September after "clipping" her vehicle into the residential home and driving off with her beloved dog, Archie. Police sources said she parked her car in the middle of the street and pretended she was walking Archie when officers arrived. Two sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Beador allegedly broke her arm and busted her face during the incident.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Beador was sentenced to three years of informal probation, 40 hours of community service, a 9-month alcohol program, and to pay a $960 fine for the DUI incident. She later accused the D.A. of targeting her because she was famous.
While Beador supposedly has nothing to do with Janssen, she appeared to address the Bellino dating speculation. After the rumors began swirling, she captioned a photo of herself laughing.
“A good laugh heals a lot of hurts," she wrote.