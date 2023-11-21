Your tip
Actress Melissa Barrera Axed From 'Scream VII' After Posts About Israel-Hamas War

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Melissa Barrera has been quietly dropped from Scream 7.

By:

Nov. 21 2023, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET

Melissa Barrera will no longer be running from Ghostface as the actress was quietly dropped from Scream VII following social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Barrera portrayed lead fictional character Sam Carpenter alongside actress Jenna Ortega's Tera in the 2022 feature Scream, which earned $137.7 million globally.

melissa barrera dropped from scream vii after posts israel hamas war
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

The since-axed actress also starred in Scream VI, which hit theaters in March and was another box office sensation, raking in $168.9 million.

The revamped franchise film followed former survivors of Ghostface as they left Woodsboro behind and started a fresh chapter in New York City.

Spyglass Studios is expected to recalibrate plans now that Barrera is no longer in the picture while opting not to comment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for the star for comment.

As for what led up to the news, one post she shared via Instagram Stories that gained traction stated, "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp."

"Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."

She also wrote, "Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself."

Another post that Barrera shared which caused a stir read, "I too come from a colonized country" with a Mexican flag logo. "Palestine WILL be free," it stated with an italicized quote "they tried to bury us, they didn't know we were seeds."

melissa barrera dropped from scream vii after posts israel hamas war
Source: RCF / MEGA

Spyglass Studios is expected to recalibrate plans now that Barrera is no longer in the picture, reports claim.

There's been a growing divide in Hollywood amid the Israel-Hamas war, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Talent agency UTA recently dropped actress Susan Sarandon after her remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on November 17.

Sarandon chanted "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" alongside hundreds of other anti-Israel demonstrators at the event, also claiming that Jewish people are "getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim" in the United States.

melissa barrera dropped from scream vii after posts israel hamas war
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Talent agency UTA recently dropped actress Susan Sarandon after her remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally.

"When Susan Sarandon said that Jews 'are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,' she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don't deserve to live free from harassment and assault," reasoned Aviva Klompas, co-founder of the pro-Israel nonprofit Boundless Israel, on X.

Sarandon has not yet addressed the backlash.

