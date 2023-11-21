Actress Melissa Barrera Axed From 'Scream VII' After Posts About Israel-Hamas War

Melissa Barrera will no longer be running from Ghostface as the actress was quietly dropped from Scream VII following social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Spyglass Studios is expected to recalibrate plans now that Barrera is no longer in the picture while opting not to comment, according to The Hollywood Reporter . RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for the star for comment.

The revamped franchise film followed former survivors of Ghostface as they left Woodsboro behind and started a fresh chapter in New York City.

The since-axed actress also starred in Scream VI, which hit theaters in March and was another box office sensation, raking in $168.9 million.

As for what led up to the news, one post she shared via Instagram Stories that gained traction stated, "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp."

"Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."

She also wrote, "Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself."

Another post that Barrera shared which caused a stir read, "I too come from a colonized country" with a Mexican flag logo. "Palestine WILL be free," it stated with an italicized quote "they tried to bury us, they didn't know we were seeds."