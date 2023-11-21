Your tip
Susan Sarandon Dropped By Talent Agency UTA Following Antisemitic Rant

susan sarandon
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon faces backlash over alleged antisemitic comments.

By:

Nov. 21 2023, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET

Susan Sarandon, 77, has been dropped by United Talent Agency following antisemitic comments at a protest last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decision was made following Sarandon's remarks at a pro-Palestine protest in New York City on Friday.

susan sarandon slammed jews taste feels muslim hamas attack
Source: MEGA

A rep for United Talent Agency said the group is no longer representing Sarandon after her comments on Friday.

According to Page Six, a rep from United Talent Agency confirmed that the agency is no longer representing the actress. Sarandon has been with the talent agency since 2014.

United Talent Agency staffers were reportedly hurt by Sarandon's pro-Palestine rant, in which she claimed frightened Jews in America "are getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim in this country."

susan sarandon
Source: MEGA

Sarandon told protestors frightened Jews 'are getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim' in the U.S.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sarandon spoke to a crowd of pro-Palestinian protestors outside of Penn Station on Friday.

While demanding an Israeli ceasefire, the 77-year-old actress told the crowd, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."

"It's important to listen, it's important to have facts," the actress continued. "You don't have to go through the entire history of that region, you just have to show the babies that are dying in incubators."

susan sarandon
Source: MEGA

Sarandon called for an Israeli ceasefire at the protest.

"Those images are enough to show you that something is drastically wrong," the Thelma & Louise star continued. "We need a ceasefire now."

Friday's rant wasn't the only time Sarandon has spoken out against Israel following the Hamas attacks. She recently defended Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, who has also been accused of spewing antisemitic rhetoric. Waters' controversial anti-Israel comments nearly canceled a performance in Uruguay amid outrage.

"Despite attempts by the Israeli lobby to cancel the event, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd took the stage in Uruguay, donning a Kufiyyah and advocating for an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza," Sarandon retweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

susan sarandon slammed jews taste feels muslim hamas attack
Source: MEGA

Sarandon has been represented by United Talent Agency since 2014.

Sarandon's latest remarks seemed to be the tipping point for UTA amid overwhelming backlash online.

Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, slammed Sarandon on X.

"When Susan Sarandon said that Jews “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country” she was saying that American Jews have it coming - that we don't deserve to live free from harassment and assault," Klompas wrote in her post.

Muslim American journalist Asra Nomani also condemned Sarandon and supported Klompas' response on social media.

"Please don't minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the h--- that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life – and freedoms – she offers Muslims like my family," Nomani replied to the actress.

"Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country," Nomani continued. "You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet."

