Susan Sarandon Dropped By Talent Agency UTA Following Antisemitic Rant

According to Page Six, a rep from United Talent Agency confirmed that the agency is no longer representing the actress. Sarandon has been with the talent agency since 2014.

United Talent Agency staffers were reportedly hurt by Sarandon's pro-Palestine rant, in which she claimed frightened Jews in America "are getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim in this country."

