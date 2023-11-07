Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Denies Reports of Hamas War Crimes, Claims Israel is 'Making Up Stories' in Shocking Interview
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters denied the reports about war crimes committed by Hamas in Israel last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come one month after the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Waters sat for an interview in which he shrugged off the suspected war crimes committed by Hamas that left more than 1,400 Israeli civilians dead.
The former Pink Floyd frontman also said that Hamas was “justified” in their terrorist attack because the Palestinian militant group was “resisting” Israeli occupation.
“We don’t know what they did do,” Waters told journalist Glenn Greenwald. “But was it justified for them to resist the occupation? Yeah.”
“But again, it’s what you’ve said, it’s the Geneva Convention,” the 80-year-old songwriter continued. “They are absolutely legally and morally bound to resist the occupation since 1967. It’s an obligation.”
According to Waters, Hamas did not commit any war crimes in southern Israel on October 7 because 400 of the 1,400 Israelis killed were “probably” Israeli military personnel.
He also expressed skepticism regarding the numbers released by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government after last month’s attack.
“So there’s a long story which I read this morning, but Haaretz have finally come out with figures of how many people were actually killed and who they were,” Waters explained.
“And so probably the first 400 were Israeli military personnel,” he continued. “That is not a war crime!”
Waters then suggested that the October 7 attack was “thrown out of all proportion” and alluded to the numerous reports about Israeli babies being beheaded by Hamas.
- 'Take Away The Jew Food': Pink Floyd Co-founder Roger Waters Accused of Anti-Semitic Behavior, Banned From Speaking at UPenn
- The Dark Side Of Pink Floyd's Rock Legends To Be Explored In REELZFest Documentary, 'Pink Floyd: Breaking The Band'
- Pink Goes Nuclear On 'Rolling Stone' & Drags 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Into The Mix: 'Style Over Substance'
“The thing was thrown out of all proportion by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies,” the English musician said. “They even got the president of the United States to claim that he had seen photographs of the beheaded babies.”
Waters’ interview with Greenwald ultimately devolved into a discussion about 9/11, and the Pink Floyd founder suggested that both the October 7 attack in Israel and the September 11 attack on the United States were “false-flag operations.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“What we do know is whether it was a false-flag operation or not, or whatever happened, and whatever story we’re going to get to, and we don’t know if we’ll ever get much of the real story,” he said. “It’s always hard to tell what actually happened.”
“They’re calling it their 9/11. What the hell happened on the American 9/11, nobody knows,” Waters concluded. “Clearly the official narrative has huge holes in it.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Pink Floyd founder’s recent interview with Greenwald would not be the first time Waters came under fire for a series of controversial remarks.
Waters was previously condemned by the Anti-Defamation League for allegedly “playing into antisemitic tropes” and projecting the message “resist Israeli anti-Semitism” at a number of his concerts.