Israeli Surgeon Confirms Babies Are Being Beheaded by Hamas to NewsNation's Dan Abrams

"So I don’t really know exactly how many kids, but I’ve seen babies that were beheaded," Rubenstein said as she recalled the horrific carnage. "I’ve seen babies that were, that their eyes were taken out. I’ve seen mothers that they opened their stomach and tore their, torn out from a pregnant woman, tore the baby out from the womb."

"So, you know, I don’t understand how there is even any question about it. I’ve seen it with my eyes," the surgeon added. "People were burnt. People were, their limbs, the children, their limbs were cut off. I mean, it was unbelievable, really. I’m speechless. You know, it’s, I can’t describe it. And how can someone even ignore it and deny it now? How can they say that?"

