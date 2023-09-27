Home > Scandals 'Take Away The Jew Food': Pink Floyd Co-founder Roger Waters Accused of Anti-Semitic Behavior, Banned From Speaking at UPenn Source: MEGA Pink Floyd co-founder and former frontman Roger Waters was recently accused of anti-Semitic behavior. By: Connor Surmonte Sep. 27 2023, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Pink Floyd co-founder and former frontman Roger Waters was recently accused of anti-Semitic behavior in a shocking documentary about the English musician, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to a new documentary titled The Dark Side of Roger Waters by the London-based organization Campaign Against Antisemitism, the 80-year-old songwriter displayed anti-Semitic behavior dating as far back as 1979.

A more recent alleged incident took place in March 2010 when Waters emailed his bandmates and suggested “bombing” their audience with confetti shaped like swastikas and Stars of David. “Hey Guys, Who’s going to make pig? Would it work to go out on the stuka truss? I imagine it black with crossed hammers logo as 1980, but covered with symbols from Good by blue sky, crosses, stars of David (that’s king david not david gilmour) crescent and star, dollar signs, shell oil shell, etc and epithets,’my pig right or wrong’ ‘f--- you’ ‘no,f--- you’ ‘dirty k---’ ‘follow the money’ ‘Scum?’ etc. Roger,” the alleged email from March 25, 2010 read.

Waters’ former saxophonist also detailed an incident in the new documentary in which the Pink Floyd co-founder “lost his temper” and demanded that a waiter “take away the Jew food” during a dinner at a Lebanese restaurant. “That’s it! That’s it! Where’s the meat? Where’s the meat? What’s with this? This is Jew food! What’s with the Jew food? Take away the Jew food!” Waters allegedly shouted, according to Norbert Statchel.

Bob Ezrin, who produced Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall, also recounted an incident in which Waters referred to his then-agent as a “f------ Jew.” “It was my first inclination that there may be some antisemitism under the surface,” Ezrin said regarding the 1979 incident.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism claimed that they made the new documentary about Waters in an effort to expose the Pink Floyd star’s alleged history of antisemitism. “Roger Waters has repeatedly used his enormous platform to bait Jews, but he always claims that he is not anti-Semitic,” Gideon Falter, the organization’s chief executive, said in a statement this week.

"We believed that there was further evidence out there to the contrary, and the release of The Dark Side of Roger Waters now puts the evidence we obtained in the hands of the public," he added. Meanwhile, Waters denied being an anti-Semite in May after he came under fire for dressing like a Nazi officer during a concert in Berlin.

“My recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles,” he said at the time. “Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated,” Waters continued. “The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd’s The Wall in 1980.”

“Regardless of the consequences of the attacks against me,” he added, “I will continue to condemn injustice and all those who perpetuate it.” Waters was banned from speaking at the University of Pennsylvania earlier this month due to the mounting antisemitism allegations against him.

