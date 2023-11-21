'I Was Terrified': College Grad, 22, Says Billionaire Elon Musk Ruined His Life After Fueling Conspiracy Theory

"The person in the video resembled Ben, but even though it definitely was not him, the trolls thought they had found their man," CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan said while recounting the man's story.

On the night of June 24, Brody was far away in Riverside, California. The pride gathering was held in Portland, Oregon, following which online trolls suggested it must be a "false flag" event and that Brody could have been planted inside the neo-Nazi group to make them look bad.

He has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Musk, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, seeking damages in excess of $1 million.