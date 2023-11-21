Susan Sarandon Slammed: Actress Under Fire for Saying Jews Are 'Getting a Taste of What It Feels Like to Be Muslim' After Hamas Attack

While Sarandon chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” alongside hundreds of other anti-Israel demonstrators, the Dead Man Walking actress also claimed that Jews are “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim” in the United States.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” she told the crowd outside of Penn Station on Friday.