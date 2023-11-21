Vladimir Putin Sends Pardoned 'Satanic Cult Killer' Who Murdered Four Russian Teenagers to Fight in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin recently pardoned a “Satanic cult killer” who murdered four Russian teenagers and allegedly ordered the convict to fight in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a harrowing development to come as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate nearly 21 months after it first started in February 2022, the Russian leader reportedly pardoned convicted murderer Nikolai Ogolobyak.
According to Knewz.com, Ogolobyak was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July 2010 after he brutally murdered four Russian teenagers in what he called a “ritual.”
The “Satanic cult killer” also reportedly confessed to being a member of a Satanist sect. Ogolobyak was convicted on charges of murder, robbery, and the desecration of a corpse more than ten years ago.
Even more startling are reports that Ogolobyak and other members of his Satanist sect “fried and ate” their victims’ organs inside an apartment in 2008.
The Russian convict’s father confirmed that Ogolobyak was pardoned by Putin in exchange for fighting in Ukraine for six months.
Ogolobyak’s father also revealed that the cannibal Russian convict had already returned from his six-month stint on the frontlines.
"This is true,” the pardoned murderer’s father said. “He served there for six months in Storm Z.”
“After being wounded, he is disabled,” the father continued. “He is walking, but the wound was serious.”
Ogolobyak reportedly returned from Ukraine on November 2 and is currently living in Moscow with his mother.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has pardoned scores of Russian convicts and promised the convicts freedom in exchange for fighting in Ukraine alongside the Russian military.
The 71-year-old leader even formed new military units – dubbed Storm Z units – that are made up of Russian convicts reportedly focused on executing “complex combat missions” in Ukraine.
Leaked Kremlin documents that surfaced earlier this year described the Storm Z units as “independent, joint, tactical, combined-arms units” formed for “immediate operational use in performing particularly complex combat missions.”
Additional leaked documents that surfaced in April confirmed that the new military units would be made up of pardoned Russian prisoners who would fight in Ukraine in exchange for their freedom and roughly $2,200 per month.
“Due to the ramshackle construction of yet more ad hoc Russian units, as well as the already degraded quality and poor morale that is pervasive within units in this area, it is unlikely that the use of these formations will lend Russian forces on this frontline a significant offensive edge,” one Ukrainian source said regarding the existence of the Storm Z units earlier this year.