'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory Laid to Rest in Hometown After Autopsy is Completed
Friends, family, and loved ones gathered to say goodbye to reality star Brandi Mallory days after her shocking death at 40, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told RadarOnline.com that her autopsy was completed on November 10, and a toxicology report is still pending. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.
Those who knew Mallory paid a visit to Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Lithonia, Georgia, for a public viewing service on Sunday, many of whom were also present for the following day's funeral at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held at noon roughly a 50-minute drive away in Tucker.
RadarOnline.com has learned Mallory's family opted for her final resting place to be Melwood Cemetery located in Stone Mountain.
Before her burial, many honored the beloved makeup artist's memory with a candlelight vigil on November 12.
"Today was HARD," one friend wrote in a new Facebook post. "I never thought that I'd be saying goodbye to you so soon."
"Had I known that was going to be my last time seeing you, I would've hugged you a little longer," she wrote in a heartfelt message to her fellow Clark Atlanta University alumni while paying her respects.
According to her obituary, Mallory grew up in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She appeared on the fourth season of Extreme Weight Loss, which aired on ABC in 2014, documenting her wellness journey for the world to see.
"It's so sad that she's gone because of who she was for so many, including myself," trainer-host Chris Powell, who worked with Mallory directly, told PEOPLE. "She was just an incredible person."
"She was so spunky right off the bat, and she just danced everywhere. She was always just enrolling everyone in her positivity," he fondly shared.
As we previously reported, a local deli owner reported her death with a 911 call on November 9.
"I don't know, there's a girl laying in her car," he said on the call. "She don't look right."
After knocking on the hood of the car she was in, the man told the dispatcher, "No movement, doesn't look like she's breathing."
The police report stated that Mallory, a dance instructor at Dance Your Pounds Off, stopped by Chipotle to pick up dinner, returning to her car at 6 PM on November 8.
She never left the lot and was pronounced dead at 8:55 AM the next morning.