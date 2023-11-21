Home > Gossip > Diddy Diddy Accused of Pressuring Cassie to Get Breast Implants and Remove Them One Day Later Despite Doctor's Warning Source: MEGA Diddy allegedly pressured Cassie Ventura to alter her body and get breast implants. By: Whitney Vasquez Nov. 21 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Diddy allegedly pressured Cassie Ventura to alter her body and get breast implants, only to demand they be removed for smaller ones the following day, despite the plastic surgeon's warning, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider, who claimed to be there for Diddy's alleged fit, spoke out in defense of the 37-year-old singer after she filed a lawsuit against her superstar ex, accusing him of rape and assault, only to settle the dispute one day later.

Source: MEGA Cassie accused Diddy of physical and sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed last week that has since been settled.

According to the source, Diddy pressured Cassie to get plastic surgery to enhance her chest size in 2009 but wasn't happy with the results and believed they were "too big." The unidentified eyewitness — who spoke to Daily Mail — claimed she was present for the then couple's alleged 2009 follow-up with the late celebrity surgeon Dr. Ryan.

"The very next day, he wanted to meet Dr. Ryan and discuss having the breasts removed for a smaller size," the insider claimed. Dr. Ryan was said to be concerned over Diddy's alleged demands and wanted a witness there for the meeting. "He wanted me there," she told the outlet. "He needed some support. He thought there would be strength in numbers, with me helping navigate him through this."

Source: MEGA An eyewitness claimed Diddy demanded Cassie remove her breast implants one day after surgery.

According to the witness, Cassie sobbed while Diddy berated the doctor. "It was the day after surgery, and she looked like she was in pain," the source explained, adding that the doctor tried explaining that it wasn't safe for Cassie to go back under the knife.

"The doctor was shocked and seemed like he was going to piss his pants, like 'what am I going to do with this?'" the insider alleged. "He was trying to hold his ground that this was never going to happen, assuring him that we can get to that desired result but that we need time for healing." Dr. Ryan — who died in a freak car accident after he accidentally drove off a cliff while texting the following year — reportedly tried talking Diddy out of it by telling Diddy, "There's a lot of swelling now, but that it will go down."

Source: MEGA The doctor allegedly told the eyewitness in private "this is mutilation."

But Diddy allegedly persisted, stating, "No, they've got to come out." The plastic surgeon allegedly gave into the rap mogul's demand, performing the surgery within one week of Cassie's first one, claimed the insider. "He felt bad for her. And it was sad. It was just so sad. And while this was all going on, Cassie was not talking at all. She was crying, visibly traumatized, but she wasn't saying anything at all and just going along with whatever he said," the source said.

"She wasn't advocating for herself, or for the boobs at all. And he (Diddy) was not comforting her at all," they continued, adding, "Privately, Dr. Ryan told me this was mutilation." The insider said, "I've always been traumatized myself about what I saw." Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA Cassie claimed Diddy raped her when she tried to leave him. He denied all the allegations in the lawsuit.

"To me, watching this, it was just so cruel, so horrible. She was treated like a rat. It was literally like her voice was snatched and there was nothing she could do, that if she started standing up for herself, she'd be in trouble," the source told Daily Mail. "She knew to keep quiet and go along with whatever he's saying." RadarOnline.com reached out to Cassie's attorney for comment. When we contacted Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, for a statement regarding the plastic surgery allegations, he replied, "No."

Diddy denied Cassie's accusations of rape, physical assault, forcing her to participate in illicit acts with sex workers, and piling her with drugs during their 10-year relationship. He claimed she was blackmailing him before filing the $30 million lawsuit on Friday. Cassie broke cover in her hometown of New London, Connecticut, with a smile on her face after revealing they settled the lawsuit the following day.

