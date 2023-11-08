‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Given Strict Deadline to Complete Community Service, 9-Month Alcohol Program in DUI Case
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador will have to juggle filming season 18 of the reality star while completing her court-ordered classes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At her sentencing last month, the Bravo star learned she will not have to spend a night behind bars for her September 17 crash.
The judge did order Beador to complete 40 hours of community service and complete a 9-month alcohol program.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star will have a busy schedule for the next couple of months. Beador was given a deadline of January 4, 2024, to enroll in an alcohol education class.
In addition, the reality star will have to complete her community service by May 2, 2024.
Over the weekend, at BravoCon, Beador told fans she completed a 28-day outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component. The program does not count toward her court-ordered sentence.
As we previously reported, Beador was arrested on two misdemeanors — hit-and-run and DUI — after she crashed her car into a building. The reality star drove off and parked her car down the street before officers arrived.
Beador started walking her dog Archie around the neighborhood.
Despite her attempts to go unnoticed, Officers found Beador and took her into custody. A couple of weeks later, the Orange County District Attorney charged Beador with 2 counts.
Law enforcement sources revealed Beador’s BAC was .24% after the crash.
Earlier this month, the judge sentenced Beador to 36 months of informal probation instead of jail time.
Following her sentencing, Beador told RadarOnline.com, "I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident. I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far."
Prosecutors were furious with the soft sentence. Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer said, "Driving under the influence must have consequences. When a judge gives someone who not only drove with a blood alcohol level of .24 - three times the legal limit - but then ran away from the scene of a DUI collision a slap on the wrist, you are sending a message that DUIs are not serious crimes that demand accountability."
"Judge London clearly felt otherwise and not only gave her a court offer, but dismissed the hit and run charge in the interest of justice. This is not justice. We as a society need to wake up and address the very real - and often deadly - consequences of driving under the influence,” he added.
Real Housewives of Orange County has yet to start filming Season 18 but production usually starts in the fall.