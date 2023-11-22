Ghislaine Maxwell's Limited Thanksgiving Prison Meal Uncovered — What the Convicted Vegan Will Eat Instead of Turkey
Ghislaine Maxwell better stuff herself before her prison dishes out its Thanksgiving feast because the imprisoned ex-socialite won't have much to choose from unless she's dropped her vegan lifestyle. RadarOnline.com has confirmed the menu that Jeffrey Epstein's disgraced business associate-turned-lover will be served on Thursday at FCI Tallahassee.
Maxwell, 61, is currently holed up at the Florida prison serving 20 years for sex trafficking young women for Epstein and his friends to sexually abuse.
Long gone are the days of luxurious feasts and champagne toasts for Maxwell. A spokesperson at FCI Tallahassee told RadarOnline.com that she'll be offered meatless stuffed peppers instead of the prison's turkey roast. Maxwell's side dishes will prove to be a problem.
We can reveal the only pairings her prison pals will be dishing out in the cafeteria are macaroni and cheese, cornbread dressing, collard greens, turkey gravy, and whole wheat bread.
While she'll also be served a dessert for the holiday, we're guessing it likely won't be vegan.
Maxwell might not eat much of the lunch offered at her low-security prison, and she might find the same issue when dinnertime hits. It wouldn't be a shocker if she altered her diet to a vegetarian-friendly one since the convict has caused a stink about not getting her vegan meals in prison.
The only alternative for the hot dog dinner planned for the convicted criminals at Maxwell's prison is kidney beans. When it comes to additions to the meal, she'll have to buck up if she's hungry.
The facility's spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that the final meal offered on Thanksgiving will be paired with oven-roasted potatoes, coleslaw, hot dog buns, and a beverage.
That leaves the breakfast of champions, which we can reveal FCI Tallahassee will follow the Federal Bureau of Prisons national menu for 2023, including fresh fruit, Bran Flakes, a breakfast cake, and whole wheat bread. Hopefully, Maxwell has enough vegan goods from the prison's commissary to help curb her appetite.
Last year, Maxwell was offered tofurkey at the same facility — but it appears not enough prisoners were on board for the animal-free feast. Besides Maxwell, RadarOnline.com also obtained Todd and Julie Chrisley's menus for their first Thanksgiving behind bars and convicted sex pest R. Kelly's food list.