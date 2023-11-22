Cher's Fury Against Ex Sonny Bono's Widow Revealed In Bombshell Court Declaration
Cher believes Sonny Bono’s widow “conspired” to “secretly divert” millions of dollars in her music royalties, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the legendary singer’s bombshell court declaration.
The no-holds-bar 2-page statement was filed in a California federal court where the “Goddess of Pop’s” claws came out to body slam Mary Bono in their brawl over the cash generated by Sonny and Cher’s vast music collection and smash hits such as I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.
The 77-year-old Grammy winner declared that the ironclad Marriage Settlement Agreement (MSA) she signed with Sonny in 1978 mandates her 50-percent cut of the singing duo’s compositions and record sales following their separation and eventual divorce.
“In September 2021, I learned that Ms. Bono contends that she has terminated my right to the Composition Royalties I receive under the MSA and that she has caused a substantial amount of my Composition Royalties to be paid to her,” Cher wrote in a searing declaration.
“She never told me that, and prior to September 2021, I had no knowledge of her plan to divert my Composition Royalties.”
What’s more, the Oscar-winning Moonstruck star admits she entered into a December 2022 purchase agreement to sell interest in her music catalog — and Bono’s attempt to hijack her half of the royalties diminishes the value of her lifelong work.
“This Court's determination of whether or not Ms. Bono terminated my rights to the Composition royalties will affect the value of the property I assigned to the buyer and what I receive in exchange,” Cher declared in court documents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher and Mary Bono, who was married to Sonny for 12 years until his 1998 ski accident death, had a cooperation agreement to split the royalties evenly, but that changed in 2011 when the widow claimed the 50/50 deal had expired.
In a legal brief seeking a summary judgment, Cher claimed Bono, and Wixen Music Publishing – the agency that collects and disburses the royalties -— allegedly concocted the plan to pocket the singer’s half when they realized she wanted to sell her music catalog.
“Wixen conspired with Ms. Bono to secretly divert Cher’s royalties,” the brief stated.
“Ms. Bono’s wrongful withholding of Cher’s royalties’ breaches Ms. Bono’s obligations both under the MSA, and under a 1999 agreement between Cher and Ms. Bono in her capacity as administrator of Sonny’s estate.”