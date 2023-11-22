Cher's Fury Against Ex Sonny Bono's Widow Revealed In Bombshell Court Declaration

“In September 2021, I learned that Ms. Bono contends that she has terminated my right to the Composition Royalties I receive under the MSA and that she has caused a substantial amount of my Composition Royalties to be paid to her,” Cher wrote in a searing declaration.

“She never told me that, and prior to September 2021, I had no knowledge of her plan to divert my Composition Royalties.”

What’s more, the Oscar-winning Moonstruck star admits she entered into a December 2022 purchase agreement to sell interest in her music catalog — and Bono’s attempt to hijack her half of the royalties diminishes the value of her lifelong work.