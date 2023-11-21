'Evil and Desperate': Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Friend Speaks Out After Comedian Convinces Judge to Move $1 Million Battle Out of Public Eye

"Now that I know how it works, I look forward to presenting concrete evidence of how my daughter and I were bullied into signing the agreement and how she lied about being extorted," she continued. "I plan on exposing how evil and desperate for fame Tiffany really is."

Morris is the mother of the two who called out Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears over sexually inappropriate comedy skits they appeared in as children in a lawsuit later dismissed by her daughter, Jane Doe.

Morris previously alleged that when her children were suing Haddish, the family received threats that her children's names would be released to the public if the case — which referred to them as Jane and John Doe — wasn't dropped.