'Evil and Desperate': Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Friend Speaks Out After Comedian Convinces Judge to Move $1 Million Battle Out of Public Eye
Trizah Morris, a former friend of Tiffany Haddish, is eager to set the record straight after a Los Angeles judge granted a motion brought forth by the comedian to move her lawsuit to arbitration amid their ongoing court battle.
"I wasn't concerned about the case being out of the public eye because I am not personally interested in any exposure," Morris told RadarOnline.com in a statement after Haddish claimed her ex-pal signed an agreement that stated all disputes would be heard in private and not in state court. "I was more concerned about the arbitration because I didn't understand the process," Morris clarified.
"Now that I know how it works, I look forward to presenting concrete evidence of how my daughter and I were bullied into signing the agreement and how she lied about being extorted," she continued. "I plan on exposing how evil and desperate for fame Tiffany really is."
Morris is the mother of the two who called out Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears over sexually inappropriate comedy skits they appeared in as children in a lawsuit later dismissed by her daughter, Jane Doe.
Morris previously alleged that when her children were suing Haddish, the family received threats that her children's names would be released to the public if the case — which referred to them as Jane and John Doe — wasn't dropped.
Haddish and Spears had denied all allegations of wrongdoing and called the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe a shakedown and accused Morris of playing a role in orchestrating it.
Morris later took action into her own hands by filing a lawsuit claiming Haddish and Spears defamed her while speaking out against the first suit.
"My defamation suit is about the defamatory comments Tiffany and Aries made about me to deflect from them [allegedly] grooming and molesting my children," Morris previously told us.
Haddish has since fired back via her legal team arguing Morris has presented a "grab-bag of arguments in an attempt to avoid a mandatory arbitration provision she consented to just over a year ago."
"Morris has come nowhere close to meeting her burden of proving the arbitration provision is invalid or unenforceable. Morris makes general unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct, without presenting any evidence of Haddish or her representatives' involvement," Harris' attorney, Shawn Holley, said amid the latest development.
Morris, meanwhile, has stood by her claims and previously told us she just wants Haddish to clear the air and retract extortion accusations as "my name and reputation are important to me as I pride myself on being an upstanding member of society."
Looking ahead, she told RadarOnline.com, "We will go through the legal process with my case and John Doe will be 18 in a year, and she will have to answer what she did to him then."