'Put Some Respect on My Name': Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Pal Scoffs At Comedian's Attempt to Move Shocking Lawsuit Out of Public Eye

Morris explained that she was falsely portrayed as an extortionist. "Tiffany and Aries should just do the right thing. They know they were not being extorted, they were being held accountable," Morris told us.

"In the words of the legendary Birdman of Cash Money Records, put some respect on my name. My name and reputation are important to me as I pride myself on being an upstanding member of society," Morris continued. "I help homeless and battered women and children in crisis, I help felons get jobs, I help elderly people get meals and medication."

"My name means everything to me. I am [a] good person who got taken advantage of from someone on their rise to fame," she went on. "So this is not a money grab, Tiffany Haddish took my children's innocence and continues to try to destroy my family and my reputation with no remorse for her actions."