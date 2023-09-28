'Put Some Respect on My Name': Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Pal Scoffs At Comedian's Attempt to Move Shocking Lawsuit Out of Public Eye
Tiffany Haddish's former friend Trizah Morris blasted the comedian for allegedly "trying to muddy the water" with her latest motion in their court battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Haddish and her powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley have requested Morris' defamation lawsuit against the Girls Trip actress and fellow comedian Aries Spears be moved to arbitration.
Arbitration is where a case is heard by a private judge without a jury. Haddish stated that Morris had signed an agreement that contained a confidentiality provision.
"This is another attempt for Tiffany not to take responsibility or accountability," Morris told RadarOnline.com on Thursday, arguing that Haddish is "trying to muddy the water" and that "she threatened, bullied, and intimidated my children that she would reveal their identities unless the case was closed with prejudice."
As we previously reported, Morris is the mother of the two adults who sued Haddish and Spears over sexually inappropriate comedy skits they appeared in as children. Her children dismissed their lawsuit last year.
Morris later took legal action against Haddish and Spears, filing a lawsuit claiming they defamed her when defending themselves publicly against the first suit.
"My defamation suit is about the defamatory comments Tiffany and Aries made about me to deflect from them [allegedly] grooming and molesting my children," Morris said.
"To this day she has never addressed the harm she caused my children or even acknowledged that she did anything wrong."
- Tiffany Haddish Pleads For Ex-Friend's Bombshell Lawsuit Over Extortion Allegations Be Moved Out of Public Eye
- Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Friend Defends Serving Her Legal Papers Outside Comedy Club, Says Actress 'Refuses' to Apologize for Extortion Allegations
- T.I.'s Accuser Sabrina Peterson Says She's 'Triggered' After Seeing Him Go Off On Comedian Joking About Abuse Allegations
Morris explained that she was falsely portrayed as an extortionist. "Tiffany and Aries should just do the right thing. They know they were not being extorted, they were being held accountable," Morris told us.
"In the words of the legendary Birdman of Cash Money Records, put some respect on my name. My name and reputation are important to me as I pride myself on being an upstanding member of society," Morris continued. "I help homeless and battered women and children in crisis, I help felons get jobs, I help elderly people get meals and medication."
"My name means everything to me. I am [a] good person who got taken advantage of from someone on their rise to fame," she went on. "So this is not a money grab, Tiffany Haddish took my children's innocence and continues to try to destroy my family and my reputation with no remorse for her actions."
In response to the confidentiality claims, Morris said the agreement is "null and void."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Morris alleged, "There is no confidentiality agreement because they never fulfilled her part of the agreement which voided the agreement. Tiffany hides behind her celebrity status and uses her Hollywood friends to destroy my family and my character."
As we previously revealed, a judge has yet to rule on Haddish's motion.