Tiffany Haddish Pleads For Ex-Friend's Bombshell Lawsuit Over Extortion Allegations Be Moved Out of Public Eye

Tiffany Haddish has demanded the lawsuit brought by her former friend Trizah Morris be fought in private court — claiming she previously had her pal sign an agreement that contained a confidentiality clause that prevents her from blabbing about things, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the comedian and her powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley have requested Morris’ lawsuit be moved to arbitration.