Tiffany Haddish Faces Backlash After Defending Accused Assaulter Jonathan Majors In Now-Deleted Tweet
Tiffany Haddish is being ripped to shreds for defending Jonathan Majors after the actor was accused of assaulting his now ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted tweet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Girls Trip actress, 43, is no stranger to controversy. Haddish was hit with accusations she sexually abused a minor and groomed another in a lawsuit that has since been dropped.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Majors was arrested last month in New York. The Creed III actor was charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. However, his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claimed the charges were bogus, revealing evidence that she said proved Majors did not harm his now ex.
Not only is the driver, who witnessed the alleged domestic incident, prepared to testify that Majors reportedly did not hit the accuser — but the lawyer also obtained surveillance footage allegedly showing his ex-girlfriend partying at a club following the altercation.
The female allegedly told police she suffered a broken finger from the reported incident; however, Chaudhry said the club videos prove her allegation is a "complete lie."
After the actor's attorney stepped forward with the alleged eyewitness and surveillance footage, Tiffany decided to take a stand and defend her famous friend.
The Night School actress shared an article about the new evidence and wrote, "Jonathan Majors' accuser appears unhurt, clubbing in video."
Following Haddish's tweet, followers unloaded — dragging her recent allegations into the mess.
"Tiffany Haddish is in NO position to help Jonathan Majors, or anyone else for that matter, do damage control," one person replied. "Not Tiffany Haddish trying to defend Jonathan Majors when she knows full f------ well her career is on thin ice," shared another.
"My Spirit never trusted tiffany haddish or jonathan majors," posted a third while someone else wrote, "When I tell you I wouldn't trust Tiffany Haddish with what I had for breakfast."
In the midst of the backlash, the comedian deleted the tweet. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Haddish's rep for comment.
Majors' has fiercely denied the allegations against him — as did Haddish when she was first accused.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the case against Haddish was dismissed by the accuser without prejudice — meaning the lawsuit can never be filed again — but the actress said she "lost everything" over the allegations.
Following the accusations, Majors' management team and PR firm reportedly dropped him.