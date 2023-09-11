Tiffany Haddish Served $1 Million Lawsuit Outside Comedy Show as Ex-friend Demands Damages for Extortion Allegations

Last year, Trizah’s adult children dismissed their lawsuit accusing Tiffany and Aries of child sexual abuse. The comedians denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They both labeled the lawsuit a shakedown for money.

Following the dismissal, Trizah’s daughter said, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

In recent months, Tiffany has been making more public appearances after laying low for months.

However, Trizah filed her lawsuit over statements Tiffany and Aries made after her children sued. She said the comedians labeled her an extortionist