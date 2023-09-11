Tiffany Haddish Served $1 Million Lawsuit Outside Comedy Show as Ex-friend Demands Damages for Extortion Allegations
Tiffany Haddish was tracked down by a process server at a comedy event she hosted in Los Angeles — which now allows her former friend to move her $1 million lawsuit forward in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trizah Morris, who was once close with Tiffany, informed the court that the comedian was served on August 28, 2023.
The process server became aware that Tiffany was hosting an event with young comedians at the Laugh Factory on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood.
Per the proof of service filed with the court, the server was able to hand the legal paperwork to Tiffany and/or her rep at the side entrance of the comedy club at around 6:45 PM.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Trizah sued Tiffany and Aries Spears for defamation. In her suit, she explained she incredibly close with the comedian from 2011 to 2020.
Trizah said she never had any relationship with Aries. She said Tiffany was so close with her two kids that they called her “Auntie Tiff.”
Trizah is the mother to the two adults who sued Tiffany and Aries over skits they filmed with the comedians while they were minors. She accused Tiffany of grooming her children and having them perform sexually inappropriate skits in 2014.
In one skit, Tiffany allegedly the minor daughter simulated oral sex while her brother was used for a separate skit involving a pedophile.
Last year, Trizah’s adult children dismissed their lawsuit accusing Tiffany and Aries of child sexual abuse. The comedians denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They both labeled the lawsuit a shakedown for money.
Following the dismissal, Trizah’s daughter said, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."
In recent months, Tiffany has been making more public appearances after laying low for months.
However, Trizah filed her lawsuit over statements Tiffany and Aries made after her children sued. She said the comedians labeled her an extortionist
In 2022, Tiffany's attorney said, “Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”
He added, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
Aries called Trizah a “lying b----.”
Trizah said the comedians and their reps made slanderous statements that harmed her reputation. She said her name was trashed online with people calling her a con artist.
In the suit, she claimed to have called Tiffany’s lawyer in February to ask her to release a statement clearing her from the extortion claims.
She said Tiffany called her personally on March 7, 2023. Trizah claimed Tiffany told her “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”
However, weeks later, she claimed to have learned that Tiffany spoke negatively about her in an interview during a press tour. She has demanded a 7-figure sum from the defendants due to her suffering.