Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-friend Sues Comedian for $1 Million Over Extortion Allegations
Tiffany Haddish’s ex-friend has slapped the actress with a wild defamation lawsuit one year after the woman’s children sued the comedian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Haddish, and comedian Aries Spears have been sued by Trizah Morris.
Trizah said she was friends with Tiffany from 2011 to 2020. She said she met Aries in 2014 but has never had any friendship with him.
The suit said Tiffany became close with Trizah’s family and her children referred to her as Auntie Tiff. She said in the Summers of 2014 and 2014, Tiffany “groomed and solicited” her minor children to “perform in, film, record, publish, and distribute sexually inappropriate” material.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Trizah’s children, who are now adults, sued Tiffany and Aries claiming they were used by the comedians in skits as minors. Their suit accused the comedians of child sexual abuse.
In one skit, Trizah’s daughter said Tiffany had her simulate oral sex while her brother was used for a separate skit involving a pedophile.
Tiffany and Aries called the lawsuit a shakedown and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The plaintiffs dismissed the case in September 2022.
Following the dismissal, Trizah’s daughter said, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."
Now, Tiffany has been dragged back to court by Trizah. In her lawsuit, she accused Tiffany and Aries of defaming her by making public claims — following her children's lawsuit being filed — that she was attempting to extort them.
In 2022, after the initial case was filed, Tiffany's attorney said, “Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”
He added, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
In addition, Trizah said Aries called her a “lying b----.”
She said the comedians, via their reps, made slanderous statements about her character, integrity, morals, and ethical values. In her suit, Trizah claimed despite the public statements by the comedians, the alleged extortion was never reported to any authorities.
“Trizah Morris did not file the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and/or Aries Spears that initiated the legal proceedings which promoted Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears to make false statements and allegations of extortion against Trizah Morris. Ms. Morris was not named as a party in the lawsuit, nor did Ms. Morris’ name appear on any court documents that led to the malicious” statements by Tiffany and Aries.
She claimed the comedians attacked her in an effort to distract from their own behavior.
Trizah claimed that her name was dragged through the mud on blogs and in the media. She said she was described as a cunning, conniving, deceitful ex-friend.
In her suit, she said she contacted Tiffany and Aries’ attorney in February 2023 asking them to release a statement clearing her from the extortion claims.
She claimed that Tiffany responded to her on March 7, 2023, via telephone. She claimed the comedian told her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”
However, Trizah said she was contacted on June 26, 2023, by a reporter who had recently done an interview with Tiffany. She claimed the comedian made negative comments about her.
Trizah said she has suffered personally, academically, professionally and financially. Her lawsuit said she has to deal with anxiety and mental anguish — along with her reputation being damaged.