Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-friend Sues Comedian for $1 Million Over Extortion Allegations

Now, Tiffany has been dragged back to court by Trizah. In her lawsuit, she accused Tiffany and Aries of defaming her by making public claims — following her children's lawsuit being filed — that she was attempting to extort them.

In 2022, after the initial case was filed, Tiffany's attorney said, “Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

He added, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

In addition, Trizah said Aries called her a “lying b----.”