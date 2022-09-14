‘Publicly Apologize’: Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears’ Alleged Victims Ready To Talk Settlement, Demanding Comedians Recant Shakedown Accusation

The siblings who sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears over an alleged sexual assault said they are ready to talk settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victims — siblings who used the pseudonym John and Jane to file their lawsuit — said they have attempted to reach out to Haddish and Spears’ team but have not heard back.

They claimed the defendants “have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle.”