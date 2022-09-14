Double Diss! Sylester Stallone Adds More Ink To Cover Up Second Tattoo Of Estranged Wife After Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone booked another appointment with a tattoo artist in an attempt to permanently remove his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, 54, from his life — and body. \n\nStallone, 76, first sparked rumors of marital issues when he covered up a tattoo paying homage to his love with a picture of a dog. Weeks later, Flavin filed for divorce, pulling the plug on their 25-year marriage.Now, Stallone was back in the tattoo chair. This time, he got his estranged wife’s green eyes on his left bicep concealed with a leopard. RadarOnline.com discovered that Oklahoma City-based artist Zach Perez is responsible for both of the creative additions to Stallone’s skin. \n\n“Round 2!!!,” Perez shared on his Instagram. “Here's the other arm I covered up and reworked the existing horse. It's an honor to know he can select anyone but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project! I'll post the 1st session of the dog cover-up soon! As always thanks for the trust.”\n\nWhile Stallone is on a fast track to inking the animal kingdom on his body, it cannot rid him of his ongoing divorce.As RadarOnline.com reported, Flavin filed for divorce on August 19 in a Palm Beach, Florida courthouse. The couple had been married since 1997. \n\nWhile the pair have shared a life together for a quarter of a century, the relationship was not always rainbows and butterflies.The former couple's story starts back in 1988 when they met at a Beverly Hills restaurant. Two years later, they were co-stars in Rocky V. While still dating in 1994, the actor confessed that he had been having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson. It would not be the first or last time the Rambo star faced allegations of infidelity.\n\nOver their nearly 30-year marriage, the Stallones had three children, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.