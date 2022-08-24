Sylvester Stallone's Other Women Speak Out About Rumored Trysts With Action Heartthrob Before Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

"I knew this woman as a friend of my mother. She works in the beauty business. She did come with my mother to my house in Florida and did some work on my hair. Then they left. I didn't even remember her name," he declared.

He said they were never alone while Pillarella insisted the incident happened around the time Flavin got pregnant with baby #2, daughter Sistine, in 1997. She said they had chemistry between them.

Pillarella claimed he even checked out her chest when she was doing his hair, to which she told him, "They're real."

He allegedly told her that she turned him on, and she returned the flirty banter.