Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Friend Defends Serving Her Legal Papers Outside Comedy Club, Says Actress 'Refuses' to Apologize for Extortion Allegations

tiffany haddish ex friend defends serving legal papers outside comedy club pp
Source: MEGA

Trizah Morris explained why Tiffany Haddish was served outside of the Laugh Factory.

By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tiffany Haddish's former friend defended serving the actress with legal papers outside of the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that Haddish has yet to apologize for accusing her of extortion.

RadarOnline.com told you first that Trizah Morris had filed a defamation lawsuit one year after her children sued the comedian.

tiffany haddish ex friend defends serving legal papers outside comedy club
Source: MEGA

"Tiffany Haddish was dodging service at her residence," according to the plaintiff.

Haddish was served around 6:45 PM on August 28, 2023, allowing Morris' $1 million lawsuit to move forward in court.

"Tiffany Haddish was dodging service at her residence, so we had to serve her at the Laugh Factory," Morris told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Thursday.

Morris is suing Haddish and fellow stand-up comic Aries Spears, detailing in court docs how she was close with the Girls Trip star from 2011 to 2020 but was not friends with Spears despite meeting him in 2014.

tiffany haddish ex friend defends serving legal papers outside comedy club
Source: @AriesSpears/Instagram

Morris is also suing comedian Aries Spears.

She accused Haddish of grooming her kids and having them perform sexually inappropriate skits in 2014.

Morris is the mother of two adults who sued Haddish and Spears for child sexual abuse over sketches they filmed with the comedians while they were minors.

Jane Doe alleged Haddish had her film a scene where she simulated oral sex and also claimed her brother was used for a skit with Spears about a pedophile's fantasy.

tiffany haddish ex friend defends serving legal papers outside comedy club
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Morris said Haddish has yet to apologize.

MORE ON:
Tiffany Haddish

Haddish's attorney, Andrew Brettler, previously told TMZ the lawsuit was an extortion attempt last fall, claiming, "Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

The comedians denied all allegations of wrongdoing and labeled the lawsuit a shakedown for money.

"While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it," Haddish also said. "I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

As we reported at the time, the plaintiffs dismissed the case in September 2022.

tiffany haddish ex friend defends serving legal papers outside comedy club
Source: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Morris filed her lawsuit over statements Haddish and Spears made after her children sued.

Morris later filed her lawsuit over statements the comedians made, labeling her an extortionist.

The court docs stated she claimed to have called Haddish's lawyer in February to ask the actress to release a statement clearing her from the extortion claims.

Morris said she got a call from Haddish in March and was told by Haddish that she would address it if the question was brought up, alleging the actress instead spoke negatively about her in a press tour interview weeks later.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Haddish refuses to apologize to me for lying about being extorted," Morris alleged to RadarOnline.com on Thursday. "Tiffany Haddish thinks this is a joke and she [allegedly said in April 2023] that Hollywood is going to protect her, that's why she became Jewish."

Morris claimed that Haddish made the last remark when she asked Haddish about clearing the extortion claims.

