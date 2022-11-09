Tiffany Haddish Back To Work After Claiming She 'Lost Everything' Following Grooming, Sex Abuse Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish is back. After the comedian was briefly canceled over accusations she sexually abused a minor and groomed another, RadarOnline.com has learned she will once again grace the stage.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Haddish, 42, will perform standup at Irvine Improv in Orange County, California, on November 23 during Tiffany and Friends.
The Night School actress will crack jokes alongside her pals Faizon Love, Caroline Rhea, and Chris Spenser. Tickets start at just $40 for general admission but $90 will get you and three of your friends a premium booth with prime seating.
Haddish's big return comes just two months after she and fellow comedian Aries Spears were sued by a "Jane Doe," who came forward with disturbing allegations against the pair.
Jane Doe claimed Tiffany persuaded her to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit when she was just 14 years old. She also alleged that Haddish and Spears molested her brother when he was 7 years old while filming a Funny or Die video titled Through a Pedophile's Eyes.
Haddish and Spears denied the accusations.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the case was dismissed by the accuser without prejudice — meaning the lawsuit can never be filed again — but Haddish said the damage was already done.
The Girls Trip star didn't hold back, telling photographers that she "lost everything" over the allegations.
"I lost everything," she responded. "All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone." When one photographer pushed Haddish, claiming the accusations are behind her, the comedian scoffed, "I don't have no job, bro."
Her claims of being jobless came after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that her comedy gig was canceled in the final hour — but not because of the accusations brought against her by the siblings.
Haddish was scheduled to perform at Jam In The Van in September, which would have marked her first show since the lawsuit. However, she never hit the stage because the event was canceled last minute due to rain.
Despite the sick allegations in the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Jam In The Van told RadarOnline.com that they "love and support Tiffany."
After temporarily being derailed, it appears Haddish's career is back on track.