Her claims of being jobless came after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that her comedy gig was canceled in the final hour — but not because of the accusations brought against her by the siblings.

Haddish was scheduled to perform at Jam In The Van in September, which would have marked her first show since the lawsuit. However, she never hit the stage because the event was canceled last minute due to rain.

Despite the sick allegations in the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Jam In The Van told RadarOnline.com that they "love and support Tiffany."

After temporarily being derailed, it appears Haddish's career is back on track.