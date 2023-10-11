Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Pal Aries Spears Backs Her in Fight With Actress’ Former Friend Over Extortion Allegations — One Year After Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Aries Spears has demanded the $1 million defamation lawsuit brought by Tiffany Haddish’s ex-friend be moved out of the public eye — months after the comedians defended themselves against accusations of sexual abuse in a separate case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Spears and his lawyers have informed the court they support Haddish’s recent request that Trizah Morris’ lawsuit be moved to arbitration.