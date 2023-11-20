Judge Grants Tiffany Haddish Plea to Move $1 Million Battle With Ex-Friend Over Alleged Intimidation Out of Public Eye

Haddish claimed Morris signed an agreement with her that stated all disputes would be heard in arbitration and not in state court.

Arbitration is a private court where the case is heard by one arbitrator who makes the final decision. The entire proceeding is private and cannot be viewed by the public.

Morris argued the agreement in question was signed under duress. She accused Haddish and her team of bullying her into signing the agreement and demanded the court throw it out.