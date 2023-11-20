Eagles vs. Chiefs Prediction: Full Betting Preview for Super Bowl Rematch (11/20/23)
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. EST.
This prediction for Monday's NFL matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions.
Utilize the interactive widget below to discover the current spread, total, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Eagles-Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Preview
Check out all the important details on today’s game, as well as the best odds sourced from the top sportsbooks in the country.
Game Details
Key info for Eagles vs. Chiefs, including where the game is and what time it kicks off.
- Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Odds
The latest and best odds for the NFL game between the Eagles and Chiefs.
- Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-105), Chiefs -2.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Eagles +126, Chiefs -148
- Total: Over/Under 45.5 (-110/-105)
The odds and lines featured in this article are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Eagles vs. Chiefs
Utilizing trusted data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Monday's Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup.
According to Dimers' popular predictive analytics model, the Chiefs are more likely to defeat the Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving the Chiefs a 60% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and the Eagles and Chiefs each have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the 45.5-point over/under is also considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
These predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Best Bet
Our top pick for the Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 11 NFL matchup is to bet on the Chiefs moneyline (-148).
Our expert betting advice is formulated through detailed modeling and valuable betting intelligence, designed to bring you the best possible plays.
Score Prediction for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Dimers' projected final score for the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game on Monday has the Chiefs winning 24-21.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Player Props
Prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Monday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts is most likely to score the first touchdown in Eagles vs. Chiefs, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Hurts an 11.7% chance of getting in for six first at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Eagles QB has a 48.7% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First Touchdown Scorer Prediction
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 11.7% probability
- A.J. Brown: 11.2% probability
- D'Andre Swift: 8.4% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 6.0% probability
- Kenneth Gainwell: 3.5% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 9.3% probability
- Travis Kelce: 8.3% probability
- Rashee Rice: 5.8% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 4.8% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 4.6% probability
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction
Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts: 48.7% probability
- A.J. Brown: 46.4% probability
- D'Andre Swift: 38.0% probability
- DeVonta Smith: 28.7% probability
- Kenneth Gainwell: 17.3% probability
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco: 39.9% probability
- Travis Kelce: 36.1% probability
- Rashee Rice: 26.7% probability
- Kadarius Toney: 22.7% probability
- Mecole Hardman: 21.3% probability
Monday Night Football Info
Get ready for Monday's matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs in Week 11 of the NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. EST.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions in this preview are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Eagles vs. Chiefs matchup, and they are accurate at the time of publication.
