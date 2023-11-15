Revealed: Cher Using 1978 Divorce Settlement With Sonny Bono as Evidence in Vicious $1 Million Fight With His Widow

Cher dusted off her 1978 divorce settlement agreement with Sonny Bono to use as evidence in her bare-knuckle brawl with his widow over $1 million royalties, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The time-worn document reveals the famous duo separated on February 1, 1974, after 6 years of marriage and cited “irreconcilable differences between the parties have caused the irremediable breakdown of the marriage.”

The 41-page document is expected to play a crucial role in the 2021 lawsuit the songstress filed against Mary Bono over the royalty rights for Sonny and Cher’s smash hits when they were together from 1965 to 1975 such as I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.