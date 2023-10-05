'Desperate to Help Her Son': Cher Fears for Elijah Blue Allman's Life and is Committed to His Rehabilitation
Cher was allegedly "terrified" that her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, "might die" if she did not intervene again in his substance abuse battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cher, 77, and Elijah, 47, whose father is the late musician Gregg Allman, have had a rocky relationship for decades. Despite going years without speaking in the past, Cher "staged an extreme intervention" as a last-ditch effort to save Elijah's life.
On September 14, staff at Los Angeles' famed Chateau Marmont hotel discovered Elijah's seemingly lifeless body face down on the pavement near the entrance. Cher's troubled son had reportedly been living at the hotel for six months — and eyewitnesses claimed he was often spotted looking strung out.
Workers were able to get him inside, where he was revived. Two days later, police arrived and escorted Elijah out of the building. Insiders claimed that Cher contacted authorities to take her son in custody out of fear for his life.
"Elijah hadn't been doing well," sources told the National Enquirer. "When word got to Cher that he'd been found unconscious outside the hotel, she staged an extreme intervention and called 911 and had him moved to a treatment facility."
For the mother-son duo, it was the latest incident in a 30-year struggle to save Elijah from the throes of addiction. He previously confessed to experimenting with drugs, including marijuana, and ecstasy at 11 years old.
"Cher is desperate to help her son," the insider continued. "She's terrified he might die if she doesn't do something drastic."
Though Cher and Elijah have had a rocky relationship for years, the concerned mother has taken drastic measures to help her son get sober. Before the police escorted Elijah out of Chateau Marmont at his mother's request, Cher reportedly sent four men to "kidnap" him from a New York hotel in November 2022.
The alleged incident was revealed in a declaration filed by Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, who said they were attempting to reconcile their marriage.
When King and Elijah married in December 2013 at their Beverly Hills home, Cher was not on speaking terms with her youngest son. The same following year, Elijah discussed the lack of communication in their strained relationship.
"We have a history of not talking," Elijah said in 2014. "When I first started my band we went a long time, maybe a couple of years."
Cher's son also opened up about feeling like the "black sheep" of the family and explained, "When you go to boarding school at 7 years old, it's kind of hard to feel like you're not being shunned."
Insiders claimed that despite the mother and son's tumultuous relationship over the years, Cher "did her best" to help her son.
"Elijah was a difficult kid and he resented his mom a lot," the source claimed. "But she did her best and took care of him financially, paying for his rehab stints and his rent and other expenses."
Elijah is reportedly receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Pasadena at the behest of his mother.