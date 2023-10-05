'Desperate to Help Her Son': Cher Fears for Elijah Blue Allman's Life and is Committed to His Rehabilitation

"Elijah hadn't been doing well," sources told the National Enquirer. "When word got to Cher that he'd been found unconscious outside the hotel, she staged an extreme intervention and called 911 and had him moved to a treatment facility."

For the mother-son duo, it was the latest incident in a 30-year struggle to save Elijah from the throes of addiction. He previously confessed to experimenting with drugs, including marijuana, and ecstasy at 11 years old.

"Cher is desperate to help her son," the insider continued. "She's terrified he might die if she doesn't do something drastic."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cher's team for comment.