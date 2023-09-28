'Best Intentions Possible': Cher's Close Pal Says Singer Acted Out of Loving Desperation When She 'Kidnapped' Troubled Son Elijah
Cher allegedly kidnapped her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, out of desperation to save his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A close pal of the legendary singer explained that Cher, 77, was simply trying to save her adult child's life when she enlisted the help of four men to "kidnap" him.
The shocking incident was revealed this week in a court declaration by Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, who was with him at the time of the alleged kidnapping last November.
Allman and King were staying at a hotel in New York in an attempt to reconcile their marriage. King claimed "four men" barreled through their hotel room and swiftly took Allman away.
Cher's pal told Page Six that her friend acted with the "greatest and best intentions possible."
Allman had a history of struggling with drug and alcohol abuse amid a chaotic lifestyle. During his strained marriage with King, whom he wed in 2013 without Cher's blessing, the couple tried to go "off the grid" and lived without electricity in Beverly Hills. They eventually split in late 2021.
The insider claimed that while Allman was battling substance abuse, Cher was fighting to save her son's life.
"Cher is an amazing mother, in all the years I’ve known her, I’ve only seen her be the best, most amazing, giving mother," the close pal said.
Allman is Cher's youngest child and the only one from her marriage to musician Gregg Allman. Cher shared her oldest, Chaz Bono, 54, with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono.
"Cher’s kids are the important things in her heart … I’ve no doubt that whatever she has done for Elijah has been with the greatest and best intentions possible," the friend continued. "It’s obviously hard to be the child of an icon."
Allman has been open about his history of substance abuse starting at 11 years old. He has endured numerous stints in rehab.
Cher's friend called the embattled Allman a "lovely guy" while they reflected on his latest hardships.
"Elijah is such a lovely, lovely guy," the insider said. "He’s got his mom’s amazing sense of humor and he’s a really talented musician. I’m sure he has his demons — we all do — but it’s such a shame to hear all of this as he had been doing so well."
Allman was recently spotted at Chateau Marmont, the hotel he was presumably living at for the past six months. During that time, hotel staff reportedly contacted Cher on several occasions with concern for Allman's health and safety.
On September 14, staff called Cher once again to inform her that Allman had been found lying on the ground, face down outside the hotel entrance. It was the same day that Cher had already planned to have an intervention with him.
Two days later, two police officers arrived at the property and escorted Allman out of his room. He was then sent to a rehab facility in Pasadena, where he remains.