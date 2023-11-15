Trump Blasts 'World's Most Overrated Celebrity' Kim Kardashian in Tirade Over Prisoners He Commuted
Former president Donald Trump lambasted journalist and author Jonathan Karl, dragging Kim Kardashian as the "world's most overrated celebrity" in the process while shutting down an anecdote in the reporter's new book.
According to one excerpt from Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, the embattled GOP frontrunner made a request when Kardashian pushed for additional commutations in the final days of Trump's term, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump famously commuted former inmate Alice Marie Johnson's sentence in 2018 and pardoned her in 2020 after the reality star successfully petitioned the then-president.
"A source familiar with the conversations tells me Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo," one section obtained by Axios read. "He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House."
Karl said the Skims founder tried to oblige, "seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences."
"But all the players she approached declined," Karl's book alleged. "Trump had become too toxic. In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him."
In the book, it was also claimed Trump hung up on Kardashian months after he left the White House when she called regarding a clemency case apparently because the 2024 hopeful assumed she voted for President Biden.
"This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. "I've had many teams, from all sports and leagues, in the White House. If there was even a slight reluctance, I would immediately withdraw the invitation, there would be NO Negotiation – But this did not happen often."
"I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for [her now-ex-husband] Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now," he continued. "Many other false stories in Karl's very boring book, but nothing worth mentioning!"
A Trump spokesperson had also addressed the book, and said "excerpts previously released" from it had already been "thoroughly debunked."
The spox continued, "This filth either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper."