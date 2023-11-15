Trump Blasts 'World's Most Overrated Celebrity' Kim Kardashian in Tirade Over Prisoners He Commuted

Trump famously commuted former inmate Alice Marie Johnson's sentence in 2018 and pardoned her in 2020 after the reality star successfully petitioned the then-president.

"A source familiar with the conversations tells me Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo," one section obtained by Axios read. "He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House."

Karl said the Skims founder tried to oblige, "seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences."