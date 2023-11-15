Vladimir Putin 'Cancels Christmas' in Russia as Ukraine War Rages On: Report

According to the Daily Star, Christmas and New Year celebrations have been canceled in Russian border regions and invaded territories, including occupied Crimea, amid Kremlin fears of a Ukrainian attack.

Putin ally Roman Starovoit announced that fireworks have been banned in Kursk and Belgorod, both of which have been targeted by Ukrainian incursions.

