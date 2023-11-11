Vladimir Putin Recruits Convicted Murderer for Russian War Effort in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has come under fire for releasing a convicted murderer, Vladislav Kanyus, from prison to join his war effort in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kanyus, who was sentenced to 17 years in jail just four months ago for killing his ex-girlfriend, will now be fighting on the front lines for Putin's war-mongering army.
This is not the first time that Putin has enlisted prisoners to aid in his war efforts. In recent months, he has been recruiting reinforcements from across the country's prison system.
Investigative site Agentstvo has reported that Kanyus is one of sixteen murderous inmates who have joined the Russian forces in Ukraine, with some of them allegedly committing further crimes upon their return to Russia.
The mother of Kanyus' victim expressed her shock and devastation upon learning of his release to fight in Ukraine. She had been informed of this development back in June, heightening her grief and anger.
Putin has also called upon women and migrant workers with Russian citizenship to serve in frontline roles. Insiders claim that this widening recruitment strategy indicates how desperate Putin's military campaign is in Ukraine and suggests a potential shortage of willing fighters.
Media reports in Russia have shed light on the aftermath of former fighters belonging to the Wagner Group, who have allegedly committed a series of crimes upon their return from Ukraine.
The Wagner Group, which has been affiliated with the Russian Defense Ministry, has also been actively recruiting from prisons since last year.
In December 2022, male prisoners were offered reduced sentences and cash incentives in exchange for six months of military service in Ukraine. Russian human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin estimated that as many as 30,000 prisoners may have taken up this offer.
This move by Putin and the Kremlin has drawn international criticism, with many questioning the morality and legality of releasing a convicted murderer to fight in a foreign war.
The implications of this decision extend beyond the specific case of Kanyus, as it raises concerns about the treatment of prisoners, the rehabilitation process, and the accountability of those involved in the justice system.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there are reportedly three body doubles standing in for Putin following the rumors of the Russian leader's death in October.
According to Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov, not only is it “possible” that Putin was replaced by a doppelgänger, but it's “likely” as the Kremlin has at least three lookalikes at their disposal.
“This is a fact,” Yusov said. "We can be sure that Putin employs three doubles.”
“This also means that the Kremlin is scared,” he explained. “It shows their fear and understanding that their construction is a house of cards that stands on the image of Putin, the dictator."