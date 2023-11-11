Vladimir Putin Recruits Convicted Murderer for Russian War Effort in Ukraine

This is not the first time that Putin has enlisted prisoners to aid in his war efforts. In recent months, he has been recruiting reinforcements from across the country's prison system.

Investigative site Agentstvo has reported that Kanyus is one of sixteen murderous inmates who have joined the Russian forces in Ukraine, with some of them allegedly committing further crimes upon their return to Russia.

The mother of Kanyus' victim expressed her shock and devastation upon learning of his release to fight in Ukraine. She had been informed of this development back in June, heightening her grief and anger.