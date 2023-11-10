Vladimir Putin Has 'Three Body Doubles' Standing in for Him After Alleged Demise, Ukrainian Sources Claim
Ukrainian sources claimed that Vladimir Putin now has at least three body doubles standing in for him following the Russian leader’s rumored death last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come in a saga that started after a Russian Telegram channel claimed that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25, Ukrainian intelligence insiders recently added fuel to the rumors that the Russian leader died and was replaced by a lookalike.
According to Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov, not only is it “possible” that Putin was replaced by a doppelgänger, but it's “likely” as the Kremlin has at least three lookalikes at their disposal.
“This is a fact,” Yusov said. "We can be sure that Putin employs three doubles.”
The Ukrainian intelligence source also said that “this was a clear sign” that the “Russian regime” was "not stable.”
“This also means that the Kremlin is scared,” he explained while speaking to the Sun this week. “It shows their fear and understanding that their construction is a house of cards that stands on the image of Putin the dictator."
“If you take away the crutches in the form of Putin's doubles, the construction will fall apart and show itself to be very unstable,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Russian Telegram channel General SVR first claimed that Putin passed away on October 25 shortly after suffering a heart attack the Sunday before.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the channel wrote late last month. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
General SVR also claimed that Putin was replaced by a body double lookalike to keep the real Russian leader’s death a secret from the rest of the world.
The Putin death rumors intensified after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that the Russian despot would not be making a previously scheduled public engagement scheduled for the first week of November in Moscow.
Although Peskov refuted General SVR’s reports that Putin passed away, as well as the claims that the leader was replaced by a body double, he created confusion after claiming there were “four” Putin doppelgängers running around the Kremlin.
“These stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov said after the rumors first surfaced. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
"Experts are now wondering if there are three or four," Peskov added later. "And who do we see every day now, is he the third or the fourth double?”
“It's unclear, isn't it?” he concluded. “But Putin is the only one."
Other Kremlin sources called the allegedly fake Putin an “outright idiot” this week who is already “bored” of running Russia.
“In the process of discussing various issues, the understudy again said a lot of nonsense, which caused bewilderment among the interlocutors,” one insider spilled on Wednesday.
“We have already said that the double is an outright idiot,” the Moscow source continued, “but the way he gushes with nonsense exceeds the limits of the curators’ patience and the ability to perceive even a completely loyal viewer.”