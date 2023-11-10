Brother of KeKe Palmer's Ex Locked in Bitter Custody War With 'Insecure' Co-star DomiNque Perry

The brother of KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson is in the middle of his own custody battle. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Darius’ brother Sarunas Jackson filed a ‘Petition to Determine Parental Relationship’ against his ex DomiNque Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dominiquep/instagram

Sarunas and DomiNque both starred in the HBO show Insecure. They share a 5-year-old daughter named Zen Jackson. In his petition, filed in September, Sarunas said his daughter lived in California. He asked that the court award him joint legal and physical custody of his kid.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/@onejae Sarunas and Darius.

Last month, DomiNque asked that Sarunas’ petition be denied. She claimed since Zen’s birth, “despite the emotional volatility and intimidation that [Sarunas] has directed towards me,” she has been committed to “fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with [Sarunas] because I know that is in Zen’s best interest.” DomiNque said, “[Sarunas] has never been denied the opportunity to be involved in our daughter’s life in any capacity he desired.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dominiquepinstagram

In her filing, she said she has always maintained her home in Texas but comes to California when she books a role. “While pregnant, I returned to Texas to deliver Zen. Zen was born in Houston, Texas. I maintain a home in the State of Texas and Texas is where I spend the great majority of my time. And because I have always been Zen’s primary caregiver, Zen travels with me and has exclusively lived with me making her permanent home in Texas as well,” she wrote. DomiNque said she was staying in California but could no longer afford to keep both homes. As a result, she said she started looking for schools in Texas for her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

DomiNque said Sarunas never objected to the plan. She planned to leave California for Texas in September. Instead of raising an issue, the actress said Sarunas filed a court case without telling her. The case prevented her from leaving California.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KEKE Keke and Darius.

Article continues below advertisement

DomiNque demanded the case be dismissed in California and moved to Texas. She told the court, “[Sarunas’] visitation routines are dependent upon when he expresses a desire to see her. Generally, [Sarunas] requests to see Zen are sporadic. Because Sarunas’] has attained a certain level of success in his career, he generally works and has to travel even more than I do. I am concerned with whom Zen may be left with in the face of his extended absences.”

The judge has yet to rule. Back in 2018, Sarunas spoke about being “aggravated” after it was revealed he had a baby with Perry.

The actress posted a photo of the baby but did not reveal the father’s identity. Fans were quick to figure out it was Sarunas. “Being a private person, when the news came out that me and DomiNque had our baby girl Zen … I don’t want to say it affected my personal life. I did have a day where I was a bit aggravated,” Jackson told Page Six. “I didn’t mind the positivity, but there’s a lot of ignorant people out there. So there were comments made, whether it was about the baby or the mother of my child or me.” As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, Sarunas got into a public fight with KeKe Palmer’s mom Sharon after the actress was granted a restraining order against Darius over alleged abuse.