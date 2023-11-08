Ukraine Blows Up Training Center Where Russians Learned to Fly Kamikaze UAVs in Devastating Late-night Attack
Ukraine’s military recently destroyed a Russian drone academy where more than 10,000 Russian soldiers were trained to operate kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking development to come as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate nearly 21 months after the conflict first started in February 2022, Ukraine reportedly targeted a drone academy located in Russia-occupied Donetsk on Tuesday night.
According to the Sun, six Russians were killed and 11 more were wounded in the late-night attack.
The Ukrainian military reportedly used a high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) supplied by the United States to conduct the devastating attack.
Aerial footage showed the aftermath of the strike on the blitzed Zhoga Republican Centre for Unmanned Systems in Donetsk. Survivors were reportedly seen fleeing the academy while others climbed over rubble and scaled ladders to escape the destruction.
Denis Pushilin, who serves as the Head of the Donetsk People's Republic, confirmed the attack on the Russian drone academy on Tuesday night. He reported hearing “three to four” blasts in the city.
The Ukrainian missile strike also reportedly occurred just a few short hours after the head of the drone center boasted about its success in training Russian soldiers to operate kamikaze UAVs.
"The Republican Centre for Unmanned Systems has trained more than 10,000 military experts for the Russian army since the start of its work,” Dmitry Barov said moments before the HIMARS strike.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ukraine has continued to humiliate Russia ever since Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade the neighboring nation on February 24, 2022.
Ukraine successfully destroyed a Russian missile factory located in the city of Bryansk in September.
- Kamikaze Drones Devastate Moscow Less Than 24 Hours After Vladimir Putin Launches Attack Against Kyiv
- Amazing 'IKEA-like' Cardboard Kamikaze Drones Blowing Up Russia for Fourth Successive Day
- Vladimir Putin Sends an Onslaught of 'Kamikaze' Drones to Kyiv Ahead of One of Ukraine's Biggest National Holidays
Initial reports indicated that two kamikaze drones were aimed at Bryansk – the capital of a Russian region bordering Ukraine.
While one of the drones was successfully intercepted using electronic jamming technology, the other managed to hit the Kremniy EL plant which resulted in a "catastrophic" explosion.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The subsequent fire was said to be so intense that it required more than 40 firefighters to bring it under control. No casualties were reported from the incident.
Russia’s position in Ukraine is believed to be so poor that Putin was forced to “pray to God” for help earlier this year.
Sources close to the 71-year-old Russian president said that Putin visited an Eastern Orthodox church in July to pray for help in his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
“We pray for the granting of victory to our Christ-loving leaders and our Army over the enemy,” Putin and a priest reportedly prayed. “We pray, all-gifted Lord, hear us soon and have mercy on us.”
“Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy.”