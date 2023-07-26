'Lord Have Mercy': Limping Vladimir Putin Prays to God for Help With Failing Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin visited a church over the weekend to pray to God for help with Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 70-year-old Russian leader reportedly visited an Eastern Orthodox church alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday.
According to Daily Star, both Putin and Lukashenko were overheard praying with an Eastern Orthodox priest during their visit to the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Valaam monastery in Russia’s Karelia Republic.
“We pray for the granting of victory to our Christ-loving leaders and our Army over the enemy,” the priest said during the prayer.
“We pray, all-gifted Lord, hear us soon and have mercy on us,” the clergyman continued. “Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy.”
Also concerning are reports that Putin was seen limping in and out of the church during his and Lukashenko’s visit on Sunday – suggesting the 70-year-old Russian leader is still struggling with a series of alleged health issues.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Moscow has failed to take Ukraine despite invading the neighboring nation more than 17 months ago on February 24, 2022.
Russian sources recently indicated that Putin “lost his grip on reality” as a result of the war in Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin Was 'Paralyzed' and 'Unable to Act' in First Hours of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Moscow Coup: Report
- Putin Warned: Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Mercenaries Are 'Itching to Go on Tour to Major European Capital' After Moscow Coup
- Ex-KGB Spy Who Trained at the Same Military Academy as Putin Says He's a Master Manipulator, Brainwashed Russians
“It is as if Putin was pretending he was the heir to Tsarist Russia aligning himself to the wrong regime,” said Anthony Glees, a world leader in defense analysis. “This tells us a lot about Mad Vlad and his loss of grip.”
Putin is also reportedly “losing his grip on reality” after his mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a botched coup against the Russian capital last month.
Although Wagner ultimately turned around after Lukashenko brokered a deal with Prigozhin on Putin’s behalf, it was recently confirmed that the mercenary group is still active and operating out of Belarus.
“You have done a lot for Russia,” Prigozhin said in the Telegram video recorded in Belarus last week. “What is happening at the front now is a disgrace in which we do not need to take part. We must wait for the moment when we can show our worth to the maximum.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“That’s why it was decided that we will be here in Belarus for some time,” Prigozhin continued. “During this time, we will make the Belarusian army the second army in the world. And if necessary, we will go to bat for them. Be careful not to hurt any of them.”
“We’re gathering our strength, and for a new path to Africa,” Putin’s exiled mercenary chief concluded the video. “And maybe we’ll return to Ukraine when we can be sure we won’t be forced to bring shame to ourselves and our experience.”